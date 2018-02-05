9 Date Ideas for Valentine's Day in NYC

Don't get caught without a plan on Valentine's Day. Here's nine ideas for ways you and your loved one can celebrate the special day in New York City this year.

1. Bundle Up Together

What could be more romantic than ice skating with your Valentine at the iconic Rockefeller Center ice rink? Get cozy next to each other in the crisp, winter air and reserve a ticket for one of two skate and dinner packages, including general admission to the rink before dinner, skate rentals and a three course prix-fixe meal. If you’re looking for something a little lower key, try ice skating at central park for general admission.

2. Have Dinner With a View

If your idea of romance is dinner with a view, book a Valentine’s Day Dinner Cruise. With a reservation from Bateaux New York, guests can experience a three hour cruise along the Hudson and East Rivers with a three course dinner, views of the Manhattan skyline and a firework display. Enjoy live music and a dance floor with your date on the water as you celebrate Valentine’s Day together.

3. Eat a Meal You Will Never Forget

Spark your evening with a dinner reservation at someplace elegant, decadent or out of the ordinary. Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to wine-and-dine and to be adventurous. Many restaurants have Valentine’s Day specials or coursed prix-fix menus. Try L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, a restaurant in the Meatpacking District opened by the famed chef, for $275 for a four course meal. Bessou in the Lower East Side is a cheaper option— $60 for five courses. Serving Japanese comfort food, this spot is a charming getaway for you and your date. Don’t forget to book your dinner reservations.

4. Make a Toast to the Night

Start— or end—your night right with a well-crafted cocktail. Just as many restaurants have food specials for Valentine’s Day, many cocktail bars use the holiday to their advantage, making drinks with fruity, floral notes and bright, festive colors. Try The Last Word, a speakeasy style cocktail bar in Astoria or Williamsburg’s St. Mazie, a 1920’s style bar.

5. Experience the Theater

Some of the best theater in the world is in your backyard. Take your date to see a show, but remember to buy your tickets in advance. See a popular Broadway show and take in the sights of the theater district. Not much of a theater fan? Grab some popcorn and try Angelika Film Center to see an Indie film in theaters.

6. Make a Mess in the Kitchen

Trying something new with your partner can be a fun and romantic alternative to the standard quo Valentine’s date ideas. Travel to the Lower East Side for a 90-minute lesson from a master chocolatier at Tache Artisan Chocolate to learn how to mold and decorate your candies. Looking to become a mixologist instead? Head to Analogue, a cocktail and whickey bar in Greenwich Village for a Valentine cocktail class. Reserve tickets online.

7. Grab Your Dancing Shoes

Twirl and dance together this Valentine’s Day. The Legendary Pyramid Club in the East Village has been open since 1979. This Valentine’s Day, travel back in time at the club for an 80’s Dance Party. If you want to leave the big hair and neon in the decade, bring your partner to Triangulo, an Argentine Tango Studio and get beginner tango lessons.

8. Sweat Together

Looking for something a little out of the ordinary? Many fitness studios have couples classes for Valentine’s Day. If yoga is your thing, head to the Om Factory for Valen-THAI’s Day. According to their website, couples will “Renew your connection, tenderness and playfulness.” On Februrary 13, kick off Valentine’s Day at Uplift Studios, a women only fitness studio. This night, however is Co-Ed Night: Battle of the Sexes where power couples can work-out together.

9. Plan a Staycation

Even if you live in the city, it is romantic to plan an escape. Plan a staycation and celebrate Valentine's Day together. With so many hotels in NYC, it can be overwhelming to just choose one. Book lovers can stay at the Library Hotel. Those staying the night can add a variety of packages, including the Erotica package and the Guilty Pleasures package.