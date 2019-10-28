NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 29: Actor David Schwimmer attends the Build Series to discuss #ThatsHarassment campaign at Build Studio on January 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

What to Know A man has been arrested after he threw a brick at "Friends" actor David Schwimmer's townhouse in Manhattan

Police said it's unknown whether the 52-year-old actor or anyone else was home at the time

The suspect, identified as Eric Rosa, was charged with trespassing and possession of a weapon

David Schwimmer got an unfriendly visitor at his Manhattan home on Sunday.

Police say they arrested a man who threw a brick at the "Friends" actor's backyard door in the East Village after midnight. The suspect, identified as Eric Rosa, was charged with trespassing and possession of a weapon.

Police said it's unknown whether the 52-year-old actor or anyone else was home at the time.

It's unclear what Rosa's intent was, police said, but the brick caused minor damages and he didn't get access to Schwimmer's townhouse.

Inside the 'Friends' NYC Pop-Up

Celebrating its 25-year anniversary, the hit sitcom “Friends” has brought multiple generations to the screen to watch the series. It returns to New York by way of a pop-up event, featuring re-creations of famed sets, wardrobe installments and several photo opportunities. It runs from Sept. 7 to Oct. 6. (Published Friday, Sept. 6, 2019)

Rosa was previously charged with grand larceny back in 2014, according to the NYPD.