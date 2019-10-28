What to Know
A man has been arrested after he threw a brick at "Friends" actor David Schwimmer's townhouse in Manhattan
Police said it's unknown whether the 52-year-old actor or anyone else was home at the time
The suspect, identified as Eric Rosa, was charged with trespassing and possession of a weapon
David Schwimmer got an unfriendly visitor at his Manhattan home on Sunday.
Police say they arrested a man who threw a brick at the "Friends" actor's backyard door in the East Village after midnight. The suspect, identified as Eric Rosa, was charged with trespassing and possession of a weapon.
Police said it's unknown whether the 52-year-old actor or anyone else was home at the time.
It's unclear what Rosa's intent was, police said, but the brick caused minor damages and he didn't get access to Schwimmer's townhouse.
Rosa was previously charged with grand larceny back in 2014, according to the NYPD.