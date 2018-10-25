Driver: I Was Hit With Brick Over Uber Pool Pickup

A data breach involving 600,000 drivers' information was at the center of a lawsuit against Uber Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

An Uber driver said he was beaten with a brick during a disagreement over the ride-hailing app's Pool carpooling service earlier this week.

The 51-year-old told News 4 he picked up his attacker on Noble Avenue in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon, along with the man's wife and child.

He said the trio had hailed the ride using the Pool service, which groups riders headed in similar directions for a lower cost. But when the driver went to pick up another woman to fill the remaining seats, the attacker refused to move his belongings so the woman could get into the car.

The driver said that the ride was canceled so she would not get charged for the pickup.

That's when the attacker got out of the car; the driver said the man hit him, then picked up a brick, which he used to whack him in the back of the head.

The driver said that he told the second passenger to call the police. That's when the attacker and his family left the scene.

Police said the driver was taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in the case. An ubers spokesman said the rider's access to Uber has been revoked.

"We have been in contact with the driver and stand ready to help with the police investigation," the spokesman said.