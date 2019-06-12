What to Know Two 15-year-old boys were arrested Tuesday night after fleeing from police on Long Island in a stolen car, police say

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested Tuesday night after fleeing from police on Long Island in a stolen car, police say.

Suffolk County Police say officers initially observed a 2018 Honda Accord being driven erratically on Straight Path near South 24th Street in Wyandanch at about 7:45 p.m.

Police say the officers identified the Honda as having been reported stolen in Nassau County Thursday and tried to stop the vehicle. However, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and fled the scene in the vehicle, police say.

Police Aviation Section officers subsequently tracked the Honda in a police helicopter until it stopped near New Highway and Ralph Avenue in Copiague around 8:30 p.m., police say.

The driver and two passengers in the Honda then fled on foot, according to police. Canine Section officers then tracked two of the suspects to the backyard of a nearby residence where they were arrested at around 9:20 p.m, police say, adding that the third suspect has not been located.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.

First Squad detectives charged the two suspects, both 15-year-old boys, as juvenile delinquents and released them to the custody of their parents. They are scheduled to appear in Family Court at a later date.