2 Women Die After Fire Rips Through Queens Home: Officials

Two women were killed after a fire ripped through their Queens home, officials say.

Authorities said the women were taken to an area hospital after their Wheatley Street home in Far Rockaway went up in flames around 4 Monday morning. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Fire officials said the flames engulfed the first two floors of the house. The identities of the two women have not been released.

The cause of the fire isn’t yet known. A fire marshal is investigating.