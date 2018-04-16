2 Women Die After Fire Rips Through Queens Home: Officials - NBC New York
2 Women Die After Fire Rips Through Queens Home: Officials

The cause of the fire isn’t yet known

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    2 Women Die After Fire Rips Through Queens Home: Officials
    Two women were killed after a fire ripped through their Queens home, officials say.

    Authorities said the women were taken to an area hospital after their Wheatley Street home in Far Rockaway went up in flames around 4 Monday morning. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

    Fire officials said the flames engulfed the first two floors of the house. The identities of the two women have not been released.

    The cause of the fire isn’t yet known. A fire marshal is investigating. 

