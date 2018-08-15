Man Lying Under Truck Dies When Driver Pulls Out of Parking Space: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Lying Under Truck Dies When Driver Pulls Out of Parking Space: NYPD

Published 3 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A man was killed after the truck he was lying under hit him as the driver was pulling out of a parking spot in Brooklyn, police say

    • The unidentified man was killed Tuesday evening on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg

    • It wasn’t clear if the driver knew the man was under the truck before driving away, no arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing

    A man lying under a truck in Brooklyn died after the rig hit him as it was pulling out of its parking spot, the NYPD says.

    It wasn’t immediately clear why the man was underneath the truck on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg Tuesday evening, but cops said the truck hit the man as the driver was leaving.

    The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

    It wasn’t known if the driver of the truck knew the man was underneath it before driving away, but the NYPD said no arrests have been made.

    The investigation is ongoing.

