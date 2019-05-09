What to Know Burgers are so much more than just a patty on a bun

A burger that is properly created is considered one of the most delicious and favorite meals for many people

The Daily Meal took a look at the best burger in every state

With this in mind, The Daily Meal took a look at the best burger in every state, including in the tri-state area.

Are you a foodie who loves burgers? Do you have an idea which spots were crowned as having the best burgers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut?

Minetta Tavern — New York City

If you grab your burgers in the Empire State look no further than the Big Apple for the best burger in New York.

The Daily Meal crowned Minetta Tavern as having the best burger in the state thanks to it's "Black Label Burger."

The burger consists of prime dry-aged beef that is sourced and aged for six to seven weeks by Pat LaFrieda, The Daily Meal says. The beef is well seasoned and cooked on a plancha with clarified butter before it ends up nestled between a sesame-studded brioche bun. It is topped with caramelized onions and served with pommes frites.

"It’s juicy, savory, salty and nothing less than soul-satisfying," The Dilay Meal declares.

White Manna — Hackensack, New Jersey

If you happen to take a short trip over the Hudson River into neighboring New Jersey, head on over to legendary White Manna in Hackensack. The Daily Meal named it the best in the Garden State.

White Manna could be considered a relic — as it stands among the last remaining diner-style burger joints.

It's burger features meat cooked on a flattop with a handful of thin-sliced onions in a potato roll.

"What’s served here is the perfect interpretation of that form, honed over decades and decades, unchanging," according to The Daily Meal.

Louis' Lunch — New Haven, Connecticut

According to The Daily Meal, a tiny locale in Connecticut serves big flavor and is only fitting it would be named as having the best burger since it is widely heralded as the birthplace of the culinary, quintessential all-American food.

However, the burgers found at Louis' Lunch are not exactly the burgers most of us are familiar with. The burgers here, according to The Daily Meal, are served between two slices of white toast instead of a bun.

The burgers are flame-broiled, cooked in a vertical hinged-steel wire gridiron that cooks the patties on both sides simultaneously, The Daily Meal says.

Burgers are served with cheese, tomato and onion. No condiments. So, if you want a bit of mustard, mayo, or even ketchup, you'll have to ask.

To see The Daily Meal's complete list of the best burger in every state, click here.