Published 24 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An 18-year-old man was struck and killed by a Brooklyn train Wednesday after he leaped onto the tracks and started walking

    • Two uniformed officers saw him initially jump onto the tracks, police say; they later saw the same man dead under a train

    • The investigation is ongoing

    Authorities are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who cops saw jump from a Brooklyn subway platform onto the tracks and head off toward another station, where he was struck and killed by a train Wednesday. 

    Police confirm two uniform officers saw the man jump from the Bergen Street platform shortly before midnight; they say he leaped onto the southbound tracks then started heading toward the Atlantic Avenue station. 

    The officers lost sight of the man and a short time later were told by the MTA that a person was under a southbound No. 2 trains. When the officers got to the scene, they saw the same man they witnessed jump; he was dead under the train.

    It's not clear what the officers did about the man's initial jump onto the tracks. The investigation is ongoing.

