Train Hits Car; LIRR Branch Suspended, Officials Say

An LIRR train struck a car on the tracks near Bethpage on Saturday afternoon, police and the railroad said.

Police said no one was injured, but the MTA said one passenger on the train complained of a neck injury.

Service was suspended in both directions of the Ronkonkoma Branch between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma, the LIRR said.

The train hit a stalled car on the tracks shortly after 4 p.m., the railroad said.

The car was stalled on the Merritts Road crossing between Farmingdale and Bethpage, the MTA said.

LIRR said was trying to find buses as an alternative for travelers. The railroad recommended using other branches.

There was no damage to the train or track, the MTA said.