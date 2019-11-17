Tire Slasher Hits More Than 30 Cars in Brooklyn Neighborhood

What to Know Police spent much of Sunday afternoon investigating after car owners woke up to find themselves the victim of a serial tire slasher

The NYPD said intentional car damage is fairly common in the neighborhood

Police spent much of Sunday afternoon investigating in the Bay Ridge neighborhood after car owners woke up to find themselves the victim of a serial tire slasher.

"Why would someone go around slashing tires? It just doesn't make and sense. What person in their right mind would do that?" Suzy Falzarano said.

Falzarano was one of many car owners that left her car parked on Shore Road overnight, not expecting to wake up to a damaged vehicle.

Her car was among at least 31 others vandalized overnight between 72nd Street and Mackay Place.

The NYPD said intentional car damage is fairly common in the neighborhood. 35 cars were either keyed or had tires slashed along Shore Road since October, the NYPD said.