A woman died after being shoved in front of an oncoming subway in the heart of Times Square Monday, and a woman arrested in the deadly shove may be linked to another subway death, police sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York. Checkey Beckford reports.

What to Know A 33-year-old NYC woman faces 20 to life for shoving another woman in front of a train in Times Square in 2016, killing her

It's still not clear what prompted the shove; the two had been talking or arguing on the 42nd Street platform right before the push

Melanie Liverpool was apprehended within minutes; the 49-year-old woman she pushed died at the scene

A 33-year-old former home health aide was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison Friday for shoving another woman in front of an oncoming subway in Times Square two years ago, killing her as other straphangers watched in horror.

Melanie Liverpool pleaded guilty to second-degree murder -- the sole count in the indictment against her -- in March for killing Connie Watton, of Queens, with the Nov. 7, 2016 shove at the 42nd Street subway station.

Police said Liverpool and Watton were talking or arguing on the platform around 1 p.m. that day before Liverpool pushed the other woman in front of the train. She was found dead under it, and Liverpool was apprehended within minutes.

At her arraignment in February 2017, Liverpool rolled her eyes and insisted she wasn't guilty in the case, despite prosecutors saying she had confessed.

Deadly Chopper Crash Caught on Camera

Security video shows a helicopter make a hard landing on a busy Florida street, sending one of its rotor blades into a nearby pickup truck and killing a passenger. WFLA's Victoria Price reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

"What? I didn't admit to nothing," Liverpool said at that 2017 hearing, before the judge reminded her she had a lawyer to speak for her.

In announcing her sentence Friday, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance called her actions "unconscionable."

"Melanie Liverpool committed an unconscionable crime when she shoved Ms. Watton off a subway platform and into a speeding train, ending her life and taking her away from her beloved husband and friends," Vance said. "Now, thanks to the NYPD and my office’s prosecutors, she will serve significant prison time for this horrific act of violence."