Woman Punched in Face After Accidental Turnstile Bump at Times Square Subway Station, Police Say - NBC New York
Woman Punched in Face After Accidental Turnstile Bump at Times Square Subway Station, Police Say

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago

    Authorities are looking for a man they say walloped a 48-year-old woman, sending her to the hospital with a laceration to her face, after she accidentally bumped him near the turnstiles at a Times Square subway station over the weekend, cops say.

    Surveillance video released by police shows the woman walk by the suspect at the 42nd Street A train station around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. She apparently bumps him slightly, then he whirls around, fist outstretched, to punch her in the face. 

    The woman was treated at a nearby hospital for the facial laceration. 

    Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. 

