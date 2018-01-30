Surveillance video released by police shows the woman walk by the suspect, apparently bumping him slightly, and then him whirl around, fist outstretched, to punch her in the face. (Published 6 hours ago)

Authorities are looking for a man they say walloped a 48-year-old woman, sending her to the hospital with a laceration to her face, after she accidentally bumped him near the turnstiles at a Times Square subway station over the weekend, cops say.

Surveillance video released by police shows the woman walk by the suspect at the 42nd Street A train station around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. She apparently bumps him slightly, then he whirls around, fist outstretched, to punch her in the face.

The woman was treated at a nearby hospital for the facial laceration.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.