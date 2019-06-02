Timeline of New Canaan Mother's Disappearance

A 50-year-old mother of five from New Canaan has been missing for over week and her estranged husband and another woman have been arrested in connection to her disappearance.

Here is a look at a timeline of events on the investigation into Jennifer Dulos's disappearance.

On Friday, May 24, Jennifer Dulos dropped her children off at the New Canaan Country School. After that, police said she missed multiple appointments before friends reported her missing around 7 p.m.

Later that day, officers said they found her abandoned black SUV on Lapham Road by Waveny Park.

By Wednesday, May 29, the search for the missing mother intensified at the popular park in New Canaan. That day, officers said they were treating this as a missing person case, while also launching a criminal investigation to determine if Jennifer had been the victim of foul play.

Jennifer's close friend and family spokesperson Carrie Luft spoke with NBC Connecticut and said, "The children are safe and they are doing well given the circumstances. They, of course, miss their mother incredibly."

On Thursday, May 30, six days after Jennifer vanished, police said the search expanded across the state line to a property in Pound Ridge, New York.

NBC Connecticut also obtained court documents from the divorce case of Jennifer and her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.

In the initial 2017 affidavit, she wrote she was “terrified for (her) family’s safety” and said her “husband has a history of controlling, volatile and delusional behavior.”

But in a court filing from his attorney, Fotis denied those allegations. And the day before being served with divorce papers in June of 2017, he called 911 with his own concerns.

“I’m worried about my wife and kids because they left to go to New York and I haven’t been able to get in touch with them,” Fotis said in a 911 call.

Jennifer moved from their shared home in Farmington to New Canaan around the same time she filed for divorce.

On Friday, May 31, authorities put out a new missing person poster. Officers continued seeking tips from people driving by Waveny Park in New Canaan.

“If you happen to remember anything, just call our tip line. It’s all anonymous,” police said.

By Friday afternoon, state police confirmed the search for clues moved to multiple locations in Hartford including on Milford Street, Albany Avenue, Homestead Avenue and Sigourney Street.

Then on Saturday, June 1, New Canaan Police said they were securing search warrants in their criminal investigation.

On Sunday, June 2, New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski announced Fotis and Michelle Troconis had been arrested in Avon on Saturday night around 11 p.m.

Fotis and Troconis are each facing charges including tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the first degree, according to authorities.

Officers said both the missing person and criminal investigations are active and dynamic.

As the criminal investigation progresses, authorities said additional criminal charges are expected.

Jennifer has not been located and the search for her is ongoing, police added.