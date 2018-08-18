Three People in Critical Condition After Shooting Outside NYC Lounge: NYPD - NBC New York
Three People in Critical Condition After Shooting Outside NYC Lounge: NYPD

Published 3 hours ago

    Three People in Critical Condition After Shooting Outside NYC Lounge: NYPD
    What to Know

    • At least three people were shot after a party in the Bronx early Saturday morning

    • Three people who were shot outside an Allerton lounge were taken to the hospital, where they were listed in critical condition

    • Police took three suspects into custody in connection with the shootings

    At least three people were shot after a party in the Bronx early Saturday morning, the NYPD said.

    The shooting took place around 4:30 a.m. outside the Bruxelles Lounge in the Allerton section of the Bronx, police said.

    Three people who were shot were taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition, the NYPD said.

    Police took three suspects into custody in connection with the shootings.

    The incident is still under investigation. 

