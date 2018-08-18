What to Know At least three people were shot after a party in the Bronx early Saturday morning

At least three people were shot after a party in the Bronx early Saturday morning, the NYPD said.

The shooting took place around 4:30 a.m. outside the Bruxelles Lounge in the Allerton section of the Bronx, police said.

Three people who were shot were taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition, the NYPD said.

Police took three suspects into custody in connection with the shootings.

The incident is still under investigation.