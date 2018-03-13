What to Know Three Suffolk County volunteer firefighters are facing criminal charges in connection to recent arson fires in New York, authorities say

The members of the Central Islip Fire Department were arrested for allegedly setting fires at abandoned houses in Central Islip, Hauppauge

The three men are accused of setting fires during a four-month span

Three Suffolk County volunteer firefighters are facing criminal charges in connection to nearly a half-dozen recent arson fires in New York, authorities say.

Austin Lehman, 19, Stephen Hernandez, 25, and Shawn Key, 27, members of the Central Islip Fire Department were arrested for allegedly starting fires at abandoned houses in Central Islip and Hauppauge between October 2017 and January 2018.

The three were charged with fires at: 82 Gates Ave. in Central Islip on Oct. 21; 104 Vanderbilt Ave. in Central Islip on Oct. 24; 173 Gibbs Road in Central Islip on Nov. 7; 43 Oakdale Ave. in Central Islip on Nov. 22; 475 Bridge Road in Hauppauge on Jan. 14.

According to Suffolk County Police, Lehman and Hernandez were charged with five counts of arson in the third degree for their involvement in five fires. Key was charged with arson in the third degree for the Nov. 22 fire.

"We have been and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement officials throughout their investigation. This is a very serious matter and we are extremely shocked and disheartened to learn of these allegations," said Central Islip Fire Department's spokesperson in a statement.



It was not immediately clear if the men had attorneys who could comment on the charges.