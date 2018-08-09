The Princeton Review has released its annual list of the Best 384 colleges in the United States and nine of them can be found in New Jersey (see the NY version here). The list is compiled based on a survey of 138,000 students at top colleges across the country who rate their schools in categories such as academics, campus life and school pride. The Princeton Review then ranks the schools based on categories like 'Great Financial Aid,' 'Best Career Services' and 'Most Beautiful Campus.' See the NJ ones that made the cut below.