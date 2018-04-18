The Wu-Tang Clan jokingly recruited James Comey to help find their one-of-a-kind album after running into him backstage on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday.

Ghostface Killah posted a picture on Instagram with the former FBI director and fellow rapper Method Man on Tuesday evening. Comey was on the show to promote his new book "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership."

"Me and my brother @methodmanofficial Workin on getting that album back from the feds... wu Tang forever @comey," said Ghostface in the post.



The post references "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," an album distributed to precisely one person: so-called "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli, who bought the record at auction for $2 million. But Shkreli was ordered to hand over the rare recording, allong with an alleged unreleased copy of New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V."

A Department of Justice spokeswoman said Wednesday it doesn't have the mystery record and Shkreli's lawyer has yet to comment on its whereabouts, according to NBC News, which first reported Ghostface's post.