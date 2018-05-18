Your regular subway announcer is about to switch up.

As a part of an MTA initiative to improve the way it communicates with customers, one of its own employees will be recording a new run of the automated subway announcements.

According to the Daily News, the new voice over the loudspeakers will be that of Queens native Velina Mitchell.





Mitchell is one of the announcers at the Rail Control Center, and has worked for the MTA for 25 years. She'll be recording the announcements -- like the ones urging passengers to not hold train doors and to mind their headphone volume.

While she won't be replacing the "stand clear of the closing doors, please" voice of Charlie Pellett, her local accent will bring a much more authentic sound to the announcements.

