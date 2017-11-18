Seven firefighters, one police officer and one civilian were hurt in a massive, wind-swept blaze at a century-old apartment building in upper Manhattan Friday afternoon. Checkey Beckford and Michael George report. (Published Friday, Nov. 17, 2017)

What to Know A five-alarm blaze ripped through an upper Manhattan building on Friday afternoon, causing the roof of the building to cave in.

A tenant who lived on the top floor was missing and feared to be in the building.

The cause of the fire wasn't yet determined, but firefighters said fierce winds accelerated the blaze.

A tenant in an upper Manhattan apartment building that went up in flames was missing and feared to be in the burned out building, firefighters said Saturday.

The tenant lived on the top floor of the six-story building at West 144th Street and Broadway in Hamilton Heights. Most of the roof of the building collapsed in the fire Friday.

Nine people suffered minor injuries in the fire: a police officer and a civilian suffered smoke inhalation, while seven firefighters had bumps and bruises, FDNY Chief of Department James Leonard said.

He said firefighters would enter the building to search for the missing tenant as soon as it was deemed safe.

Although officials had earlier feared it would collapse, the structure was now stabilized, he said.

Fierce winds spread the fire quickly, fireballs of debris raining down on the street and a thick wall of black smoke shooting into the skyline shortly after it broke out on the top floor around 3:15 p.m.

"It couldn't have been in a worse position for the wind," Leonard said.



Eleven families were relocated by the Red Cross. Another nearby building was also evacuated.

It's not clear what caused the blaze. There was a sidewalk shed outside the building as a precaution while crews made repairs to a damaged facade, but it wasn't clear whether construction had begun or if it played any role in the massive blaze.

Elizabeth Mercado told News 4 that she and her 5-year-old son sprinted out of the building after hearing fellow tenants screaming "fire."

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "It's incredible."

Traffic cameras in the area showed smoke pouring from the building, and social media users reported seeing the plume from dozens of blocks away. By 4 p.m., the smoke had transitioned from black to a light gray as ladder trucks laid gallons of water on the flames.

The same traffic camera showed debris enveloped in flames falling down to to the street below as the facade and roof of the building crumbled under the intensity of the blaze.