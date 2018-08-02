Teens Attack, Mug Man on Brooklyn Sidewalk: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Teens Attack, Mug Man on Brooklyn Sidewalk: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Teens Wanted in Sidewalk Attack on Elderly Man

    Police are looking for two teenage suspcts in an attack on an elderly man on a Brooklyn sidewalk (Published 6 hours ago)

    Police are looking for two teenagers seen viciously attacking and mugging a 62-year-old man on a sidewalk in Brooklyn last month.

    The two teens were seen following the man as he walked in front of 666 Flushing Ave. at around 4 a.m. on Friday, July 6, police said. They approached him from behind and put him in a headlock as they brought him to the ground. 

    They took his wallet with $20 inside, and ran away on Tomkins Avenue. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. 

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us