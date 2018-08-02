Teens Attack, Mug Man on Brooklyn Sidewalk: NYPD

Police are looking for two teenage suspcts in an attack on an elderly man on a Brooklyn sidewalk (Published 6 hours ago)

Police are looking for two teenagers seen viciously attacking and mugging a 62-year-old man on a sidewalk in Brooklyn last month.

The two teens were seen following the man as he walked in front of 666 Flushing Ave. at around 4 a.m. on Friday, July 6, police said. They approached him from behind and put him in a headlock as they brought him to the ground.

They took his wallet with $20 inside, and ran away on Tomkins Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.