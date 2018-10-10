Teens Shot on Basketball Court in Bronx: Sources - NBC New York
Teens Shot on Basketball Court in Bronx: Sources

    Two teenagers were shot on a basketball court in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon, police say. 

    The 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were taken to the hospital to be treated after being shot on Mott Playground, law enforcement sources said. One was grazed in the neck, and the other was shot in the stomach. 

    Police are searching for the suspect or suspects. The motive may be gang-related, police said. 

    Mott Playground was roped off but it's not clear if the teens were shot inside the actual playground. 

      

