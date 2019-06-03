What to Know Two teenage boys died when they were hit by a car while walking along a Sullivan County road over the weekend

The victims were identified Monday as 14-year-old Justin Finkel and 16-year-old Devin Zeininger

State Police say any witnesses are asked to call 845-888-2681

Two teenage boys were struck and killed by an 86-year-old driver as they walked along a New York road over the weekend, New York State Police said Monday.

Justin Finkel, 14 and Devin Zeininger, 16, both from the Sullivan County town of Thompson, were walking on Glen Wild Road in Rock Hill around 3:15 p.m. Sunday when authorities say Isaac Kantrowitz, of nearby Woodridge, hit them. Both boys were pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the two was a student at Monticello High School, though it wasn't clear which boy. The district superintendent posted a message on the school's website Sunday saying it would have social workers and psychologists on hand to help "our students deal with this tremendous tragedy." The note said a third student was injured, though State Police didn't immediately release details on the individual.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. State Police say any witnesses are asked to call 845-888-2681.

