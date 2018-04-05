Masked Thieves Steal $350K in NYC Target Heist: Authorities - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Masked Thieves Steal $350K in NYC Target Heist: Authorities

By Michael George

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Masked Thieves Storm NYC Target, Steal $350K in Heist: Cops

    Police are looking for a pair of robbers they said pinched nearly $350,000 from a Target in the Bronx. Michael George reports. (Published 56 minutes ago)

    Police are looking for a pair of robbers they said pinched nearly $350,000 from a Target in the Bronx last month.

    The two masked robbers managed to get into the vault room at the department store on West 225th Street about 15 minutes after it opened on March 26 and began loading a bag up with cash, according to the FBI/NYPD Violent Crime Task Force. Then, they left on a blue and white motorcycle.

    The two are considered armed and dangerous, according to the NYPD and FBI.

    The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to their arrest.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    Anyone with information about the men should call the FBI’s New York office at 212-384-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us