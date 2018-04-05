Masked Thieves Steal $350K in NYC Target Heist: Authorities

Police are looking for a pair of robbers they said pinched nearly $350,000 from a Target in the Bronx. Michael George reports. (Published 56 minutes ago)

Police are looking for a pair of robbers they said pinched nearly $350,000 from a Target in the Bronx last month.

The two masked robbers managed to get into the vault room at the department store on West 225th Street about 15 minutes after it opened on March 26 and began loading a bag up with cash, according to the FBI/NYPD Violent Crime Task Force. Then, they left on a blue and white motorcycle.

The two are considered armed and dangerous, according to the NYPD and FBI.

The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to their arrest.

Anyone with information about the men should call the FBI’s New York office at 212-384-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.