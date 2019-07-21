Missing Swimmer Found Dead on New Jersey Beach: Police

What to Know A 37-year-old woman was found dead on a New Jersey beach after she went missing while swimming late Saturday night, police said

The woman was swimming with a group of friends off of a private beach in Highlands when they noticed she was missing, according to police

Police didn’t immediately release the woman’s name or provide any additional details about her death

A 37-year-old woman was found dead on a New Jersey beach after she went missing while swimming late Saturday night, police said.

The woman was swimming with a group of friends off of a private beach in Highlands when they noticed she was missing, according to police.

The woman’s friends reported her missing around 11:15 p.m., police said.

Police officers, the Highlands Fire Department, a state police helicopter and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene soon after.

The woman was found dead on the beach where she was reported missing just before 6 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Police didn’t immediately release the woman’s name or provide any additional details about her death.

An investigation is ongoing.