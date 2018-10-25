A pair of suspicious packages were found in the shopping center at the base of the building that houses CNN's New York City offices, two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter told News 4.

Sources say they got a report about the packages at the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle on Thursday evening.

But an NYPD spokesman said the packages do notlook similar to the others sent to prominent political figures this week -- including one sent to CNN's offices on Wednesday. The spokesman says they appear to be unattended gifts.

There was a heavy police presence at the building, which houses a large shopping center in addition to the CNN offices.

The building was partially evacuated as a precaution, officials said. An all-clear was expected not long after the package was first reported.