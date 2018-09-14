Police are investigating a stabbing on the subway at the Chambers Street station in the Financial District.

A man was stabbed and critically wounded in a lower Manhattan subway station on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The man was in the Chambers Street 1/2/3 station in the finacial district around 2 p.m., according to police.

His attacker, allegedly a man, got on a train after stabbing the victim in the belly, according to a witness.

The victim was consious as he waited for paramedics to arrive after being carried out of the subway station but was "clearly" in shock, according to the victim.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical conditon.

No arrests have been made. If you have information about the stabbing, call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.