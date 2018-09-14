Man Critically Injured in Lower Manhattan Subway Stabbing: Police - NBC New York
Man Critically Injured in Lower Manhattan Subway Stabbing: Police

Unidentified Man Critically Stabbed in Manhattan

By Annie O'Sullivan

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

    • The suspect allegedly stabbed an unidentified male at 108 Church Street and then fled the scene on a northbound train.

    • According to police, the suspect is a Hispanic male last seen wearing an orange shirt.

    A man was stabbed and critically wounded in a lower Manhattan subway station on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

    The man was in the Chambers Street 1/2/3 station in the finacial district around 2 p.m., according to police.

    His attacker, allegedly a man, got on a train after stabbing the victim in the belly, according to a witness.

    The victim was consious as he waited for paramedics to arrive after being carried out of the subway station but was "clearly" in shock, according to the victim.

    He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical conditon.

    No arrests have been made. If you have information about the stabbing, call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

