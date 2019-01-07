Suspect Sought in Alleged Kidnapping Attempt at Long Island Mall - NBC New York
Published 16 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police in Nassau County are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect of an alleged abduction attempt at Green Acres Mall

    • Police say man seated in a common area at the mall, located in Valley Stream, grabbed an unknown boy by the hand and tried to leave with him

    • The alleged kidnapping attempt was thwarted by the boy's family member

    Police in Nassau County are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect of an alleged abduction attempt at Green Acres Mall over the weekend.

    Detectives say a man seated on a bench in a common area at the mall, located in Valley Stream, grabbed an unknown boy by the hand and attempted to walk away with the child Sunday around 5 p.m.

    The alleged kidnapping attempt was thwarted by the boy's family member.

    According to detectives, the suspect is described as being about 35 years old, 5'5" tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds.

    The man was last seen wearing a dark green coat, red and white pants as well as black boots.

    Authorities urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

