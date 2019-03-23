A man was arrested and charged in the beating of a 78-year-old woman on the subway, an attack that was recorded on video, police say. Wale Aliyu reports.

The suspect in an attack on a 78-year-old woman riding the subway in the Bronx is in custody, police said Saturday.

A violent video of the attack surfaced on social media showing a man kicking her repeatedly in the head and face as she was seated.

Marc Gomez, 36, of Yonkers, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, the NYPD said.

He didn't respond to reporters as police escorted him into a car on Saturday afternoon.

Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea tweeted on Saturday afternoon that the suspect was in custody.

He also said the victim was treated and released from the hospital. She was getting the "care, advocacy and support needed," he said.

The beatdown happened shortly after 3 p.m. on a northbound No. 2 train March 10 as the subway pulled into the 238th Street/Nereid Avenue subway station, according to the NYPD.

Disturbing video shows a man repeatedly kicking the woman in the head, face and chest area as she tries to block the blows with her arms from her seat. The video shows some riders recording the horrifying attack, but no one helping her.

The suspect ultimately got off the train at the 238th Street stop and fled on foot, while the woman was left cradling her head in her hand.

In a Twitter post on Friday, NYPD Chief of Transit Edward Delatorre said, "@NYPDDetectives are on the case and actively investigating this heinous assault."

The victim suffered from bleeding and swelling with cuts to the face.

The MTA released a statement Friday condemning the attack.

"This is an extremely disturbing video. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our customers, and we strongly condemn this despicable attack," a spokeswoman said. "The NYPD is actively investigating this incident and we will offer any and all assistance we can provide."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Gomez had an attorney.