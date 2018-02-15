Have a sweet tooth? You’re in luck.

Sugar Factory is opening a Museum of Candy this summer in the old Limelight church in Chelsea, according to reports.

The new, 30,000 factory will open on Sixth Avenue and West 20th Street and will charge $15 to $25 admission, the New York Post reports. It will also display the evolution of the candy industry from the 1900s to today as well as offer yummy dessert tasting.

Other candy-related exhibits on deck will include a candy unicorn, “the world’s largest gummy bear,” and candy-tasting areas, Eater.com reports. Candy murals and candy art installations will also be displayed.

And if that isn’t enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, the Post reports that next to the museum will be a café, a restaurant and a tasty dessert-only hall.

Sugar Factory is also planning a similar museum in Los Angeles and another unknown city. However, New York will be the first, according to Eater.com.