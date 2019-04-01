What to Know A woman who dropped her phone onto subway tracks in Brooklyn was struck and killed when she tried to get it Monday, authorities say

A woman in her 30s or 40s was struck and killed by a subway in Brooklyn at the height of Monday's morning rush when she dropped her phone and went to get it, authorities say.

The woman, who was not identified, was hit by a train at the 59th Street station, on the Manhattan-bound N line, around 8:15 a.m., just as throngs of commuters were likely flooding the platform.

Extensive delays, suspensions and service changes plagued N, D and R train commuters through the morning. Regular service had resumed in both directions for those lines within about an hour, but the MTA warned of lingering delays.

