There are service changes going into effect for the 7 train for commuters trying to get from Queens to Manhattan as track work kicks off. Tracie Strahan reports.

What to Know Commuters who take the 7 line will feel subway train pains for the next few weeks as major track work kicks off Wednesday night

7 train disruptions will start at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday and last until 5 a.m. This work schedule will take place Monday to Friday until Feb.

There will also be no service on Saturdays and Sundays; The disruptions will impact service between Queensboro Plaza and 34 St-Hudson Yards

Commuters who take the 7 line will feel subway train pains for the next few weeks as major track work kicks off Wednesday night impacting travel between Manhattan and Queens.

The disruption — which will last through February — will impact fringe commuters.

The 7 train disruptions will start at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday and last until 5 a.m. This work schedule will take place from Monday to Friday until Feb. 8.

There will also be no service on Saturdays and Sundays. Those shutdowns start at 12:45 a.m. on Saturdays and lasting until 5 a.m. on Monday.

The disruptions will impact service between Queensboro Plaza and 34 St-Hudson Yards.

The scheduled work is aimed at fixing a defect on the 7 line. This defect is of no immediate danger to the public, according to the MTA, which also says that rail defects were discovered near the Grand Central Terminal while they were installing a new communications-based train control signal system.

The control signal system that was being installed was to address issues that have caused delays for several years.

Top New York News Photos of 2012

Though the recent work will take place late night and early morning, some commuters see it as a major disruption in their travel.

“That’s going to affect me in the morning because I can’t get the 7 train at 42nd Street,” commuter Sam Davis said, adding that he isn’t too concerned about finding another train line to get him to his destination.

However, other commuters say the disruptions are insult to injury, especially in Queens, where there are already service disruptions on the J train line, which won’t be cleared up until Jan. 7.