15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Repeatedly on NYC Subway Platform

What to Know
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times on the shoulder by a group of teens and young adults on a Bronx subway platform Thursday, authorities say.
The boy was attacked on the 6 train platform at the Westchester Avenue-East Tremont station around 11 a.m., police said.
The group that attacked him then ran off. The boy was taken to a hospital conscious and alert.
It's not clear what prompted the stabbing, nor is it known if the boy knew his assailants prior to the attack.
Subway service was briefly disrupted in the area as authorities investigated.