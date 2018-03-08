The NYPD is looking for a well-dressed man caught on camera pummeling a stranger on a subway platform in Times Square last week. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

Police say they've identified the well-dressed man who was captured on video pummeling a stranger on the subway last week.

The horrifying video shows a burly man in a suit, tie and overcoat suddenly winding up and throwing a haymaker at another man as they got off the train at Times Square.

130 Years Later: Dramatic Pics, Crazy Tales of 1888 Blizzard

The man punches the straphanger several times -- even getting passed by fellow commuters who do not stop to help -- until the victim is crumpled on the ground. The man then walks off.

Police are still looking for the suspect, now identified as 24-year-old Jose Hasing. According to authorities, Hasing asked his victim why he was staring at him on the train before the attack.

The 22-year-old suffered two chipped teeth and swelling due to his injuries.

Hasing is described as being about 6 feet tall and 240 pounds. Anyone with information on Hasing's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

America's Best and Worst Supermarkets Revealed