NYPD IDs Suspect in Horrifying Times Square Subway Attack - NBC New York
COMMUTER ALERT
GLORIOSO MARCH NOREASTER MONTCLAIR NJ RAW - 15294918_WNBC_00000
Deadly Nor'easter
Major Travel Impacts: What to Know
logo_nyc_2x

NYPD IDs Suspect in Horrifying Times Square Subway Attack

Published at 12:11 PM EST on Mar 8, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man Attacks Fellow Straphanger in Subway Ambush

    The NYPD is looking for a well-dressed man caught on camera pummeling a stranger on a subway platform in Times Square last week. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

    Police say they've identified the well-dressed man who was captured on video pummeling a stranger on the subway last week.

    The horrifying video shows a burly man in a suit, tie and overcoat suddenly winding up and throwing a haymaker at another man as they got off the train at Times Square. 

    130 Years Later: Dramatic Pics, Crazy Tales of 1888 Blizzard130 Years Later: Dramatic Pics, Crazy Tales of 1888 Blizzard

    The man punches the straphanger several times -- even getting passed by fellow commuters who do not stop to help -- until the victim is crumpled on the ground. The man then walks off. 

    Police are still looking for the suspect, now identified as 24-year-old Jose Hasing. According to authorities, Hasing asked his victim why he was staring at him on the train before the attack.

    The 22-year-old suffered two chipped teeth and swelling due to his injuries. 

    Hasing is described as being about 6 feet tall and 240 pounds. Anyone with information on Hasing's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    America's Best and Worst Supermarkets RevealedAmerica's Best and Worst Supermarkets Revealed

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us