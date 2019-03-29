What to Know A man robbed a 27-year-old woman at knifepoint on a Brooklyn subway platform over the weekend, authorities say

He sneaked up, put a hand over his mouth and told her not to scream before demanding cash, according to police

Anyone who recognizes the man in the above images is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for a man they say grabbed a woman from behind as she stood on a subway platform in Brooklyn, held a knife to her neck and demanded cash.

The 27-year-old woman was standing on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at Ralph Avenue and Fulton street around 1:15 a.m. Sunday when the stranger sneaked up behind her and put his hand over his mouth, telling her not to scream, cops say.

When the man asked where the money was, she pointed to her purse. He reached inside, grabbed $300 and ran off, authorities say.

The woman had minor cuts on her hands and refused medical attention at the scene. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above images is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

