Woman Holding Infant, Another Person Hit by Subways in Separate Boroughs: Officials

Service changes are in effect

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Two people were hit by subways in separate incidents Wednesday, one in the Bronx and one in Brooklyn

    • The Bronx incident involved a woman and infant who somehow ended up on the tracks; the infant is OK

    • Authorities had few immediate details on the person struck in Brooklyn, though service resumed quickly

    A woman holding an infant was hit by a subway train in the Bronx after somehow ending up on the tracks at the Grand Concourse station Wednesday morning, while another person was hit by a train in Brooklyn around the same time, according to police and the MTA.

    It's not clear how the woman and baby got onto the tracks; the infant is expected to be OK, according to police. The woman is in critical condition. Police say their investigation is ongoing. Trains resumed making stops at the station around 10:25 a.m., though doors for southbound trains were opening on the northbound side.  

    In a separate case in Brooklyn, a person was hit at the Cleveland Street station, temporarily shutting down J train service between Cypress Hills and Broadway Junction in both directions, according to the MTA. Service on the J resumed around 10:20 a.m.

    There was no further information on the person hit in Brooklyn. 

