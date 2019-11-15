What to Know An incidental subway bump left a 19-year-old man gashed in the hand and arm during the morning rush in Queens Thursday

Police say the victim was walking down the stairs at the Kew Gardens station around 7 a.m. when he bumped the suspect, who knifed him

Cops released a surveillance image of the suspect (above); anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

A 19-year-old man was slashed twice -- in the hand and arm -- after accidentally bumping into another man at a Queens subway station during the morning rush.

Authorities say the victim was walking down the stairs at the Union Turnpike/Kew Gardens station around 7 a.m. Thursday when he inadvertently nudged the other man. The two started arguing, at which point the suspect brought out a knife and slashed the 19-year-old twice. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Authorities released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.