What to Know Calls, texts, emails and tweets to the city’s 311 hotline about parking-related complaints have spiked 228 percent from May 2013 to May 2018

According to an analysis, New Yorkers are most frustrated about blocked driveways with roughly 137,000 complaints over the past five years

The city also saw a 326 percent increase to 149,000 complaints in other categories like double-parked cars and blocked fire hydrants

Parking in New York City can often be seen as a coveted luxury, provoking drivers to complain about it frequently.

More and more parking grievances have been shared via calls, texts, emails and tweets with the city’s 311 hotline — so much so that parking-related complaints have spiked 228 percent from May 2013 to May 2018, according to a new study from Localize.city.

The analysis determined that New Yorkers are most frustrated about blocked driveways. The city saw roughly 137,000 blocked driveway complaints over the past five years — an increase of 162 percent. This makes it the No. 1 type of parking-related complaint, Localize.city determined.

The city also saw a 326 percent increase to 149,000 complaints in other categories like double-parked cars, blocked fire hydrants, unauthorized bus layovers and vehicle violating posted parking signs.

These Countries Have the Highest Threat Levels for Traveling



But which complaint is most common in which area?

The study found that the borough of Queens is home to seven of the top 10 neighborhoods for blocked driveway complaints, including Flushing where residents in one block filed almost 500 blocked driveway complaints over the course of the past year.

Almost 200 complaints were filed about cars blocking a hydrant in a block in Kensignston, Brooklyn, Localize.city revealed.

Additionally, the Upper East Side had headaches due to double-parked cars.

According to the study, Queens had the most parking-related grievances with 44 complaints per 1,000 residents. Brooklyn is in second place with 41 complaints per 1,000 residents, while Manhattan had 14 complaints per 1,000 residents.

Top Tri-State News Photos



Roosevelt Island had the fewest parking-related complaints with 0.2 per 1,000 residents.

The study showcased that one of the fastest growing neighborhoods, Long Island City, had the largest increase of parking-related complaints over the past five years with 254 percent. The area also ranked as the No. 1 neighborhood with the most parking-related complaints during the past year with 4,000.

“Tensions over parking have revved up in Long Island City as more people have moved into the neighborhood,” according to Localize.city data scientist Michal Eisenberg.

Localize.city also found that parking-related complaints varied during weekday mornings and evenings. Brooklyn had the most parking complaints during weekday mornings, while Queens had the most in the evening on weekdays. Bronx had the most complains on the weekends, followed by Queens.

Top News Photos: Mexico Celebrates World Cup Upset

