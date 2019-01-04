What to Know A Good Samaritan found a 5-year-old student after he somehow walked out his Manhattan school in Chelsea Thursday afternoon, police say

The boy, who has special needs, was found inside the 23rd Street A-Train subway station two blocks away from PS 11

The Department of Education told NBC 4 New York in a statement that the student was 'swiftly and safely found'

A young child with special needs wandered away from his Manhattan school Thursday, and ended up inside a nearby subway station, police say.

A Good Samaritan found the five-year-old boy alone at the 23rd Street A-train station in Chelsea at around 12:30 p.m. and alerted police, according to the NYPD. Officers rushed to the station and learned he somehow walked out of his PS 11 school two blocks away.

After leaving the school, police say the boy walked east on 21st Street, then northbound on Eighth Avenue for two blocks before entering the station.

When the boy was found, he had a piece of paper with his mother’s phone number on it in his hand, police said. It wasn’t clear if the boy was wearing a coat.

Officers were able to keep the boy calm by playing a memory game with him, officials said. He was then given an NYPD patch.

The Department of Education told NBC 4 New York in a statement that the student was unharmed and was “swiftly and safely found.”

“This serious incident was immediately reported to NYPD,” a spokesperson for the NYC DOE said. “We have referred this for investigation and will ensure appropriate follow-up action.”

According to the school's website, the doors are on lockdown between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day so it’s unclear how the little boy was able to leave during school hours.