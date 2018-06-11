Brooklyn-Based Coffee Is Strongest in the World

What to Know Brooklyn-based Biohazard Coffee makes the strongest cup 'o joe in the entire world, according to lab tests

If you're looking for a particularly strong jolt from that morning cup 'o Joe, you don't have to look very far.

Brooklyn-based Biohazard Coffee announced a package and site redesign Monday for its world's strongest brew, coffee that tips the global caffeine scales at 928 mg per 12 ounce cup (four times a traditional cup). The Mayo Clinic recommends half that (up to 400 mg) per day for most healthy adults.

Long Island-based Certified Labratories tested Biohazard's coffee in May 2017 and confirmed it to be the world's strongest, according to Biohazard's website. And it tastes good, too, the maker says.

"While we are recognized as the strongest coffee in the world, we also pride ourselves on focusing on a bold, rich taste and the exclusion of any additives and preservatives," according to a statement on the site.

Biohazard Coffee, which first launched in 2016, says its robusta beans-made coffee boosts energy levels faster than an energy drink, without the added sugar. That said, it can be dangerous if you drink too much -- Monday's press release comes with the following disclaimer:

"Biohazard Coffee contains the highest level of recommended daily caffeine intake (4 times a traditional cup of coffee). We recommend you use our coffee after building up a high tolerance and proceed with caution - this coffee is not for the faint hearted."

If you're interested, the brand is available for online purchase at $19.99 per 16-ounce bag. Click here for details and product types.

The social media relaunch also includes a "doctor" character to help you stay active and alert throughout the day without the "jitters."