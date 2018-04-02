Woman Stalked Jersey City Mayor, Broke Into His Home: Police

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop speaks at an event in 2017.

A 30-year-old woman has been accused of stalking the mayor of New Jersey’s second-biggest city.

Stephanie España was cuffed at Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop’s home Sunday after authorities said she broke into the Ogden Avenue residence.

According to a police report, the woman also threatened the mayor, saying “I have done bad things to people, especially you.”

Sources added that the woman had also slipped into Fulop’s office in June. She was escorted from the building without charges in that instance.

Españafaces stalking, harassment and burglary charges, according to authorities.

A public defender entered a not guilty plea on her behalf at an arraignment on Monday, and told the judge at the hearing that she didn’t know what was happening.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, asked that the woman undergo a mental evaluation.



