State Fair Meadowlands Kicks Off in New Jersey

People ride the Sky Ride at last year's State Fair Meadowlands carnival, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The annual State Fair Meadowlands kicked off Thursday in New Jersey for 18 days of family-friendly entertainment.

The event features more than 150 rides and attractions for people of all ages, along with more than 50 vendors serving up food. In addition, free concerts and performances will be offered every day, with favorites such as the Steve Bayner Hypnotist Show and the Racing Pigs making their return.

The State Fair will run from Thursday through July 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Tickets can be purchased at the State Fair Meadowlands Box Offices in the Meadowlands Sports Complex. Prices vary depending on the day.

Daily schedules of events and additional ticketing information can be found on the fair's website.