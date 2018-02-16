Teen Stabbed in Sneaker Deal Gone Wrong: NYPD

Police are looking for the man who stabbed a teenager at an East Harlem subway station. (Published Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018)

Police are looking for the man who stabbed a teenager at an East Harlem subway station in what police said appeared to be a sneaker deal gone wrong.

According to the NYPD, the teen was meeting his attacker at the 125th Street 4/5/6 subway station on Friday afternoon to sell him the shoes.

But at some point during the transaction, the teen was stabbed in the shoulder and arm.

The attacker took off afterward, and the teen was taken to a NewYork-Presbyterian hospital campus. It's not clear if the shoes were stolen.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.