Springlike Temps Ahead As Unsettled Weather Moves In

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Springlike Temps Ahead As Unsettled Weather Moves In

    Staten Island Chuck’s prediction of an early Spring looks like it might bear out -- for one day, at least -- as warmer temperatures begin to move in amid an unsettled end to the week.

    After a warmer-than-average Wednesday with highs in the low and mid 50s, Storm Team 4 said that the mercury could top the 60-degree mark for much of the region after a few showers early in the morning.

    Another round of showers will move through the area Friday morning, bringing temperatures that were in the 50s down to more seasonable levels by Friday night.

    Old man winter will rear his head again, briefly, Saturday as highs stick in the 30s, along with a wintry mix that could hit the region late that night or early Sunday.

    Once the wintry weather moves out of the region Sunday morning, Storm Team 4 said the cold temperatures will too. The high Sunday afternoon will climb into the mid 40s, and temperatures could hit the 50s every day for the following workweek.


