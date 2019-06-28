Spike Lee Hosting ‘Do the Right Thing’ Block Party

What to Know Filmmaker Spike Lee is hosting a block party on June 30 in Bedford-Stuyvesant to celebrate the anniversary of his film “Do the Right Thing."

The party will be from 12 to 7 p.m.

The event will be hosted on Stuyvesant Avenue between Lexington and Quincy, also known as "Do The Right Thing Way/."

Filmmaker Spike Lee is hosting a block party on June 30 in Bedford-Stuyvesant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his 1989 film “Do the Right Thing.”

The party will be from 12 to 7 p.m. and hosted on Stuyvesant Avenue between Lexington and Quincy -- where most of the film was shot. That stretch of Stuyvesant has since been named “Do the Right Thing Way.”

“It’s going to be lit,” Lee told TheWrap.

The event will be free and open to the public. Lee’s past block parties have celebrated Michael Jackson and Prince.

“Do the Right Thing” explores racial tensions in Brooklyn and has long been met with critical acclaim.

“This film’s going to hold up until the end of time,” Lee told the Daily News. “There was global warming, gentrification. The film, you could say, is ripped from the headlines presently.”