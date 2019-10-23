What to Know Mom-son duo was arrested Wednesday for allegedly selling on apricot elixir over the internet that they touted as cancer cure, source says

Jason Vale and his mother Barbara Vale were arrested by FDA and Postal Service authorities at their home in Queens, the source says

he New York City Department of Environmental Protection were on scene due to liquid filled barrels found at the house

A mother-son duo was arrested Wednesday morning on fraud charges for allegedly selling on apricot elixir over the internet that they touted as a cure for cancer, a law enforcement source tells News 4.

Jason Vale and his mother Barbara Vale were arrested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Postal Service authorities at their home in Queens, the source says. The New York City Department of Environmental Protection were on scene due to liquid filled barrels found at the house.

The source says Jason was taken to the hospital after his arrest. His condition is unknown. It is unclear if he will join his mother in court Wednesday afternoon.

Attorney information for the duo was not immediately known.

In 2008, the New York Times profiled Jason who was reported as surviving bouts of cancer and having credited the power of apricot seeds for his health.