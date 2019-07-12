What to Know
Long Island soccer star Allie Long's key to NYC and her $15,000 wedding ring were stolen from her hotel room in LA Thursday
"Do you make copies @NYCMayor? I would love a new one," she tweeted at Mayor de Blasio
Local police are investigating the incident, according to TMZ
Long Island soccer star Allie Long wants the key to her "favorite city" back.
After the NYC ticker tape parade celebrated the U.S. women's national team World Cup win on Wednesday, the 31-year-old midfielder headed to The ESPYS awards in Los Angeles where someone stole cash, the key to the city given to her by Mayor de Blasio, as well as her wedding ring from her hotel room.
She tweeted: "Do you make copies @NYCMayor? I would love a new one."
According to TMZ, law enforcement officials said her Ritz-Carlton room was burglarized Thursday afternoon and her wedding ring was worth about $15,000.
Local police are investigating the incident, the report said.
At The ESPYS, Long's teammate Alex Morgan won female athlete of the year and the entire U.S. women's soccer team shared the best team award.