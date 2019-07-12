Allie Long of USA during the national anthem during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France.

What to Know Long Island soccer star Allie Long's key to NYC and her $15,000 wedding ring were stolen from her hotel room in LA Thursday

"Do you make copies @NYCMayor? I would love a new one," she tweeted at Mayor de Blasio

Local police are investigating the incident, according to TMZ

Long Island soccer star Allie Long wants the key to her "favorite city" back.

After the NYC ticker tape parade celebrated the U.S. women's national team World Cup win on Wednesday, the 31-year-old midfielder headed to The ESPYS awards in Los Angeles where someone stole cash, the key to the city given to her by Mayor de Blasio, as well as her wedding ring from her hotel room.

She tweeted: "Do you make copies @NYCMayor? I would love a new one."

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials said her Ritz-Carlton room was burglarized Thursday afternoon and her wedding ring was worth about $15,000.

NYC Fetes 2019 World Cup Champs With Victory Parade

Thousands of fans flooded NYC Wednesday to watch the festivities as the U.S. women's soccer team is honored for another World Cup victory. Pei-Sze Cheng and Marc Santia report. (Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019)

Local police are investigating the incident, the report said.

At The ESPYS, Long's teammate Alex Morgan won female athlete of the year and the entire U.S. women's soccer team shared the best team award.