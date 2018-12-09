Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Golf Course: Police - NBC New York
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Golf Course: Police

The plane landed on the ninth hole of the Paramus Golf Course on Sunday, Paramus’ police chief said

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Three people suffered minor injuries after a small plane made an emergency landing on a New Jersey golf course

    • The Mooney M20 aircraft landed on the ninth hole of the Paramus Golf Course around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday

    • Officials say the pilot reported engine problems shortly after taking off from the Lincoln Park Airport

    Three people sustained minor injuries after a small plane carrying four people made an emergency landing on a New Jersey golf course, authorities said. 

    The Mooney M20 aircraft landed on the ninth hole of the Paramus Golf Course around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, the FAA and Paramus’ police chief said.

    Police say two adults and a child suffered minor injuries, but further details were not disclosed.

    Authorities say there were some golfers on the course when the landing occurred, but no one on the ground was injured.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Officials say the pilot reported engine problems shortly after taking off from the Lincoln Park Airport. The plane was headed to Poughkeepsie, New York.

    The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

