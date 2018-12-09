Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Golf Course: Police

What to Know Three people suffered minor injuries after a small plane made an emergency landing on a New Jersey golf course

Three people sustained minor injuries after a small plane carrying four people made an emergency landing on a New Jersey golf course, authorities said.

The Mooney M20 aircraft landed on the ninth hole of the Paramus Golf Course around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, the FAA and Paramus’ police chief said.

Police say two adults and a child suffered minor injuries, but further details were not disclosed.

Authorities say there were some golfers on the course when the landing occurred, but no one on the ground was injured.

Officials say the pilot reported engine problems shortly after taking off from the Lincoln Park Airport. The plane was headed to Poughkeepsie, New York.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

