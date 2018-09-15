Couple From NY Dies in Massachusetts Plane Crash: Officials

Aerial video shows where a plane crashed into the woods in Woburn, Mass.

A couple from New York was killed following a small plane crash in Woburn, Massachusetts.

The plane crashed into the woods behind a house on Minchin Drive around 11 a.m. Saturday.

The victims were identified as 65-year-old Dr. Michael Graver and his 52-year-old wife, Jodi Cohen, of Manhasset.

Dr. Graver was the chief of adult cardiac surgery at North Shore University Hospital, according to the Northwell Health public relations office.

He was flying at the time of the crash and was a "very experienced" pilot according to his family, District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a 3 p.m. press conference.

The 2006 Columbia Aircraft LC41 departed from Republic Airport in Farmingdale, New York shortly around 9:33 a.m. and was scheduled to land at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Mass. just after 11 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Port Authority and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Woburn police started receiving 911 calls regarding a plane crash around 11:03 a.m., according to DA Ryan.

No one on the ground sustained any injuries, and no homes in the area were damaged.

The single engine, 4-seat aircraft was co-owned by Dr. Graver and another man, who was not identified.

The plane will be removed from the area over the next 48 hours.

No foul play is suspected.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is open and ongoing.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police, Woburn Police and Fire Departments, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Aeronautics Division of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation are investigating this incident.