Chopper 4 footage from over the scene of a plane crash in West Milford, New Jersey, on Wednesday, May 2.

A small plane crashed in the woods in New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA32 went down just after it took off from Greenwood Lake Airport in West Milford, New Jersey, about 2:30 p.m.

Chopper 4 footage shows what appears to be the remnants of the crashed plane about 1,400 feet from the runway. Firefighters could be seen putting water on hot spots from what appeared to be a small brush fire that broke out after the crash.

Several emergency vehicles could be seen. The FAA said the number of people aboard the plane has not been confirmed. It's also unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

The FAA said it would investigate the crash, and the National Transportation Safety Board would determine a cause.