Sleeping Man Robbed of Rolex at Hotel: NYPD

Police released the inset photo of the suspect wanted in a robbery of a sleeping man in a hotel room.

A man was robbed of his Rolex watch while he slept at a midtown Manhattan hotel, police said.

Police are looking for a woman in connection to the robbery. She was in the room when he fell asleep, police said.

The 60-year-old man fell asleep early on April 7, then woke up nine hours later to discover his watch was missing from his wrist and several transactions were charged through his phone totalling $2,000, the NYPD said.

The woman is described as about 25 years old with long brown hair and a tattoo on her neck that says "Truth." she was last seen wearing a red halter top and acid-washed blue jeans.